Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Assessment Analysis 2018 – 2028

Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Roll-to-Roll Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Roll-to-Roll Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape in the near future, it estimates the future until 2025. The report also highlights a few trends in the market, creating an opportunity for the players to gain ground over their competitors. One of the key features of the report is the section on company profiles, wherein a number of prominent players have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, competitors, regional presence, and recent strategic developments.

The global roll-to-roll printing market can be segmented on the basis of material and equipment into material, which is further sub-segmented into substrate and ink, and equipment. By technology, the market can be divided into gravure, offset lithography, inkjet, flexography, and screen printing. Application-wise, the market can be categorized into proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, battery product and technology, flexible electronics, photovoltaic, and membrane. End-user segments can be consumer electronics, commercial, industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and automotive. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional roll-to-roll printing markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Trends and Opportunities

Roll-to-roll printing offers advantages such as low manufacturing cost, high line speed, and continuity in the process. Increasing demand for flexible electronic devices such as smart labels (RFID tags), printed circuit, OLED lighting, optoelectronics, and printed sensors is the primary driver of this market. The ability of roll-to-roll printing to resist high economical processes, high-defect density, and booming consumer sector are some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the global market for the same. Moreover, continued requirement from the electronic industry and escalating application in other fields will drive the demand during the forecast period. The increasing outreach of wearable products is also favoring the growth rate. Conversely, the risk of failure and lack of mass production processes are two of the primary restraints over the global roll-to-roll printing market.

The application segment of flexible electronics has the maximum demand and is expected to remain most lucrative segment owing to a number of research and development already being undertaken and several new product prototypes are in the pipeline. By technology, inkjet printers have most of the demand, which is a reflection of a number of benefits it offers such as non-contact printing and increased scalability.

Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America currently contributes the maximum demand for roll-to-roll printing among all the regions, which is a reflection of continuous technological development in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The report expects Asia Pacific to offer new opportunities to the players as the adoption of roll-to-roll printing method is increasing.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key companies in global roll-to-roll printing market are Sumitomo Electric Industries Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., GSI Technologies LLC, LG Display Co., Ltd., 3M Company, Thinfilm, Multek Corporation, Linxens, E Ink Holdings, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., and Nippon Mektron Ltd.

