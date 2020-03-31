Road Marking Coatings Market Size Analysis 2019-2026

The global Road Marking Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Road Marking Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Road Marking Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Road Marking Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Road Marking Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Road Marking Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Road Marking Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Sherwin-Williams
Swarco AG
Nippon Paint
Ennis Flint
Hempel
Geveko Markings
PPG Industries
Asian Paints PPG
SealMaster
Reda National
LANINO
TATU
Zhejiang Brother
Zhejiang Yuanguang
Luteng Tuliao
Rainbow Brand
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Marking Coatings
Waterbased Marking Coatings
Solvent Based Marking Coatings
Two-Component Road Marking Coatings
Segment by Application
Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
Others
