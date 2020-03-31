Rising Production Scale Motivates Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Growth in the Coming Years

The global Glass-Fiber Fabric market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass-Fiber Fabric market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Glass-Fiber Fabric market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass-Fiber Fabric market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass-Fiber Fabric market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Glass-Fiber Fabric market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass-Fiber Fabric market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning (US)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Chomarat Textile Industries (France)

Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany)

Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US)

BGF Industries, Inc. (US)

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (China)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Fiber Type

Alkali-free Glass Fiber

Medium-alkali Glass Fiber

High-alkali Glass Fiber

By Fabric Type

Woven

Non-woven

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Others



