Rising Adoption of Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2018 – 2028

Cloud enterprise management software has gain traction in last few years due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies among enterprises technical advancements in the IT industry. Also, the growing need for cloud enterprise management software for reducing the cost associated with IT operations is driving the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. In addition, various organizations are adopting cloud enterprise management software to maintain the data security. Cloud enterprise management software helps the organizations by increasing levels of safety of data and efficiency for organisation throughout the world and due to this factor, the cloud enterprise management software market is growing rapidly.

Cloud enterprise management software is a collective set of computer programs which provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, IT service management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning. Moreover, the growing external threats and safety in the various developed countries is fuelling the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. Also, the rapid increase in banking business, e-commerce business, and cloud-based services are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the cloud enterprise management software market.

Global Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing adoption of cloud system management of heavy workload is the primary factor driving the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. Also, the growing adoption of cloud enterprise management software for simplified integration of complex and heterogeneous cloud environments is also driving the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. Moreover, increasing adoption of private & hybrid cloud among the enterprises to optimize the internal business process and to improve operational efficiency is fuelling the growth of cloud enterprise management software market.

High spending of various countries on business technology and information technology is driving the growth of the cloud enterprise management software. Furthermore, the boom in IoT market and rising trend of big data analytics are also some of the major factors supporting the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. Apart from this, the increasing internet penetration rate in various countries and high adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of cloud enterprise management software market.

Challenges

Costs associated with the implementation & maintenance of cloud enterprise management software is the primary factor which hinder the growth of cloud enterprise management software market. Also, data security concerns is also one of the major factors which hampers the growth of cloud enterprise management software market.

Global Cloud Enterprise Management Software: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market On the Basis of Service Type:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation of the Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market On the Basis of Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation of the Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market On the Basis of Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of the Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market on the Basis of Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Global Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global cloud enterprise management software are Planon Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Ioffice Corporation, Archibus, Inc., SAP SE, FM System, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Accruent, LLC, and Trimble, Inc.

Global Cloud Enterprise Management Software Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share in terms of revenue, in the cloud enterprise management software owing to the rise in adoption of cloud enterprise management software and solutions in various organizations in the U.S. and the presence of various cloud enterprise management software providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at a high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global cloud enterprise management software market, due to rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and rising trends of enterprise mobility. The cloud enterprise management software market in the MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rising trend of advanced technologies such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The cloud enterprise management software market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Cloud Enterprise Management Software market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint