Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Carbonate Minerals Market In Industry

The global Carbonate Minerals market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Carbonate Minerals market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Carbonate Minerals market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Carbonate Minerals market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Carbonate Minerals market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Carbonate Minerals market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Increasing consumption of carbonates likely to boost the growth of the paper and pulp and paint industries

The broad use of paper in the FMCG sector has enhanced the paper industry, which in turn is benefiting the global carbonate minerals market. The paper industry, particularly printing and writing paper, is the largest user of carbonated minerals. The principal carbonate mineral used in paper making is calcium carbonate, which is either used as a filler or as a coating on paper. The final characteristics of paper-like whiteness, ink, gloss etc. are determined by a blend of minerals used. Increasing use of Calcium Carbonate in the paper industry boosts demand and reduces the production cost. China is likely to witness an increase in demand for coatings and paints, which will drive the demand for carbonate minerals in APEJ. Carbonate minerals are widely used in the paint and coating industry. Carbonate minerals in paints and coatings brighten and help to ensure consistency and reliability of the end products. Carbonate minerals in paints and coatings are used to reduce the cost of key expensive components in the formulation. Carbonate minerals are present as 30% by weight in paints and coatings.

Carbonate minerals like calcium carbonate are widely used in the construction industry and are critical to the industry as they are used as both building materials and as an ingredient of cement. Carbonate minerals contribute in the making of mortar that is used in bonding concretes, bricks, stones, rubber compounds, stones and tiles. It is also an important ingredient in steel and glass. Many manufacturing companies use carbonate minerals for its cleavage properties. The calcite in carbonate minerals is a unique mineral as its cleavage takes three distinct directions and has double refraction. This property of calcite makes it valuable in a number of applications.

