Rice Derivatives Market With An Impressive Double-Digit Growth Rate By 2029

Rice derivatives are the extraction of rice in the form of starch, oil, fats, flour, protein, and others. Rice derivatives are low in calories, fat and are lactose and gluten free, containing a high amount of amylopectin, the low gel temperature and the high cold and hot viscosity. Rice derivatives have a wide range of applications in food and beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Rice derivatives help food products in maintaining moisture levels, improve texture, flavor enhancement, and in lengthening shelf-life of the finished food products. Rice derivatives are used in the making of food products such as custard, sausage, biscuits, and cakes and to improve the characteristics of the dough. Rice derivatives are also used in the cosmetic industry in the production of detergent and medicated powder for children’s and in the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to produce syrups and tablets.

Rice protein is mostly used in the nutritional supplement, energy products, and baby food. Rice derivatives are easy to digest for children’s as well as adults due to its low vegetable origin. Rice derivatives are becoming one of the best healthy and dietary supplements in the food and beverage industry.

Global Rice Derivatives Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing global population is leading to increased food and beverage demand which are the main drivers for the rice derivatives market. Today’s consumers expect great tasting food from low fat and low calories and many consumers prefer food products without lactose and gluten due to allergies or health consciousness. These factors are driving the demand for the global rice derivatives market. Infant food and formula products contain a high amount of rice derivatives due to its lightweight ingredients and are easy to digest for babies which fueling the growth for the rice derivatives market.

Rice derivatives are widely used in the bakery industry for strengthening dough, to maintain the moisture level in the bakery product and also to improve the flavor and taste of the products. The bakery industry is one of the biggest drivers for the rice derivatives market. Nutritional products industry uses rice derivatives as a protein supplement due to its protein content, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are also the key drivers for the rice derivatives market.

Global Rice Derivatives Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Ingredient type, the global rice derivatives market has been segmented as,

Rice Starch

Rice Bran

Rice Germ

Rice Oil

Rice Protein

Rice Fats

Rice Flour

Ready to Use Powder

Liquid Rice Blend

Others

On the basis of nature, the global rice derivatives market has been segmented as,

Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of form, the global rice derivatives market has been segmented as,

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Application, the global rice derivatives market has been segmented as,

Bakery

Processed Food

Beverages

Infant Food

Nutritional Products

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

