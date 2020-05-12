RFID in Healthcare Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market RFID in Healthcare Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global RFID in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.02 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2025.



The main companies operating in the RFID in Healthcare market are listed in the report.

Brooks Automation

Grifols

Wurth Group

Log Tag

Terso Solutions

Logi Tag

Wave Mark

Mobile Aspects

Hurst Green Plastics

Tagsys RFID Group

Pepperl+Fuchs

Stanley Innerspace

Datelka