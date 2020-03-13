Returnable Plastic Crates Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2029

Analysis of the Global Returnable Plastic Crates Market

The presented global Returnable Plastic Crates market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Returnable Plastic Crates market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Returnable Plastic Crates market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Returnable Plastic Crates market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Returnable Plastic Crates market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Returnable Plastic Crates market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Returnable Plastic Crates market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Returnable Plastic Crates market into different market segments such as:

manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding their footprint through returnable transit packaging. There has been rapid increase in the usage of plastic crates for the bulk packaging of several fresh agricultural products during several process such as harvesting, post-harvest handling, as well as for the transportation and storage of food grains, fruits, vegetables, etc. across the globe. Due to the availability of plastic crates in different capacities, consumers can pack their agricultural produce depending upon its usage. The sturdy and hard nature of plastic crates as compared to other packaging material is boosting the market. Furthermore, plastic crates are lighter and compatible as compared to wooden crates, which is boosting their demand in agricultural applications. Plastic crates are better for handling due to their smooth surface as compared to wooden crates that have splinters and nails. In addition, wooden crates are open and this is likely to lead to the drying of agricultural products, whereas plastic crates can be packed properly, which decreases the chances of drying and keeps the produce fresh for a longer time.

Returnable Plastic Crates Market Analysis & Forecast

Globally, by product type, the nestable RPC segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 in terms of market value. The global RPC market by material type has been segmented into HDPE, PP and others. Among material types, the HDPE segment of RPC dominates the market with more than 60% market share in 2018. The HDPE segment of RPC market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Among the capacity segments, the 10 kg to 20 kg segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Among the application segments, the agriculture segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The APEJ region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% by value during the forecast period.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Returnable Plastic Crates market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Returnable Plastic Crates market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

