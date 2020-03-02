Retail Cloud Market 2018: Growing With Technology Development, Business Strategies, Industry Trend, Key Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Retail cloud in the study refers to cloud technology designed for retailers to enable them with cost-effective streamlined operations, the flexibility of scaling up and down the production process, real-time data reporting for interactive customer experience, and quicker speed to market the offerings. Retail Cloud allows the enterprises to expand their retail footprints while ensuring streamlined operations, ease of use of the latest cloud technology and unparalleled agility for an efficient response to the changing market dynamics. The market size in the report global retail cloud market represents revenue generated from the sale of retail cloud solutions at the consumer level

The Global Retail Cloud Market size was valued above USD 14,000 million in 2017, and is expected to cross USD 51,000 million by 2024 at a CAGR above 20% during the forecast period. With the increasing demand for customer focused, consistent, and reliable retail experience, retail cloud solutions, the global retail cloud industry is gaining huge traction.

Competitive Outlook

The research states that the global retail cloud marketplace is competitive in nature, with players developing new seamless retail cloud offerings along with various subscription and attractive low-cost solutions for higher new market penetration. Some of the major players in this industry are Epicor Software Corporation, SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, RetailCloud, and, Cisco Systems Inc.

High scale adoption of smart devices is driving the global retail cloud market

As per the findings of the research, the software category led the global retail cloud market in 2017 as compared to service. It is expected to continue its strong market hold with potential growth, during the forecast period. The growth is expected due to increasing demand for full software suit systems by various small and medium enterprises, which are lacking technical staff and capital for cloud transition. However, due to the rise of e-commerce and mobility has made it necessary for retailers to have greater visibility into the entire supply chain, thereby increasing their focus on retail cloud services.

Software as a service (SaaS) has been a forerunner in the highest revenue contribution to the global retail cloud market

With information technology (IT) evolving rapidly, retailers are looking for advanced software solutions to improve their business outcomes and face the increasing challenges of meeting dynamic consumer demands. SaaS allows retailers with significant cost reductions to effectively serve the existing market and open new ones.

Globally, North America contributed the largest revenue to the global retail cloud market, accounting for nearly 35% of the total revenues in 2017, and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as well. The retail cloud market has been witnessing higher growth in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, as compared to the developed regions such as North America, and Europe. However high price sensitivity and competition is expected in the North American and European retail cloud market during the forecast period.

Global Retail Cloud Market: Market Dynamics

The global retail cloud market is driven by rapid adoption of smart devices and an increase in demand for compliance and collaboration. Significant growth in the number of players entering into the retail cloud market and offering advanced cloud computing solutions has boosted the demand of retail cloud solutions in the recent years. The high cost and risk of switching to retail cloud solutions and growing security and privacy concerns act as a hindrance in the growth of this market. However, software defined retail infrastructure act as a huge opportunity for the global market to grow potentially in the coming years.

Some major trends observed in the global retail cloud market include retail business transitioning to cloud, the emergence of personalizeddistribution channel, availability of multiple payment options, and inventory management through end-to-end decision making. The growth in demand for retail cloud solutions has made its provider focus on differentiated products, mainly based on the latest technology features such as cloud-based real-time tracking, and efficient supply chain management. Many organic and inorganic strategic developments are also being witnessed in this industry.

