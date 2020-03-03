Residential Security Market 2018 Estimate to Boost Growth in Demand by 2024 with Top Key Players: Bosch Security Systems Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Alarm.Com, Allegion PLC, Ingersoll Rand, Nortek Security & Control LLC, Control4 Corporation, and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

Lucrative opportunities which firms a positive future of the Global Residential Security Market include the introduction of predictive intelligence in Residential security solutions and growth in the do it yourself (DIY) security solutions. Emerging trends which promises a continuous growth of the global Residential security market comprises of rapid emergence of the wireless residential security which acts as a status trend in many developing regions.

The future of the global Residential security market is predicted to be attractive with an increasing number of threats in the residential sector across the globe. As per the study, the market is estimated to reach above USD 67,588 million by 2024. On the account of substantial development in technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), adoption of cloud based security technologies and rapid increase in demand for advanced security solutions, like alert systems and wireless locks, this market is gaining more traction.

Download PDF Sample of this Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/residential-security-market#ReportSample

High competition among key players in the market

The research states that the global home security market is highly competitive, with players developing new home security applications and smart security solutions. Some of the key players in the home security ecosystem are Bosch Security Systems Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Alarm.Com, Allegion PLC, Nortek Security & Control LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Control4 Corporation, and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. Most of the major vendors in the Global Residential Security Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of the research, security cameras held the largest market among all home security products. Further, the security camera segment is expected to continue its highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. Security cameras are one of the fundamental devices for home security, which are sought by everyone looking to immune their abode against security threats. Among various solutions, audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth in demand during 2014-2017. However, home integrated security segment is expected to lead the market with the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

The market to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for home security, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in the security equipment industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) by home security providers in the region. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in automation of security in building infrastructure, in addition with various government initiatives such as the development of smart city projects, the region has higher propensity to adopt home security solutions at a rapid scale in near future.

Ask for Research Methodology of this Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/residential-security-market#RM/

Security camera: the largest home security product market

Security camera segment has been the largest contributor to the global home security market. Security cameras help in developing a safe and secure home environment through high-quality audio/visual vigilance. Factors such as motion detection, night vision, and wi-fi capabilities are further propelling the adoption of advanced security cameras for home security globally. Security cameras with motion detection can send user alerts and notifications, whenever motion or suspicious activity is observed by it. In addition, security cameras with night vision can allow recording images and videos in low light situations and such cameras have a huge impact in lowering down the instance of criminal offense taking place at night.

Market Segmentation: Global Residential Security Market

By Product

Security Cameras

Smart Locks

Electronic Door Locks

Biometric Locks

Keypad Locks

Wireless Locks

Sensors

Security Alarms

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

By Solution

Audio-Visual Surveillance

Access Control & Management

Home Integrated Security

Alert System

Intercom System

Fire Protection

By Home Type

Independent

Apartments

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Browse Detailed Scope of the [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/residential-security-market#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

Mail us: [email protected]

Visit us: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776