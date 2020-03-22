Research report covers the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2029

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Polyisocyanurate Insulation from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Polyisocyanurate Insulation market

market segmentation and forecast

The global polyisocyanurate market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region. On the basis of type, the global polyisocyanurate insulation market has been segmented into liquid spray and rigid foam/board. On the basis of application, the polyisocyanurate Insulation market has been further segmented into acoustic, thermal and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end user, the polyisocyanurate insulation market has been segmented into construction & building, transport, consumer appliances and others.

On the basis of region, the global polyisocyanurate Insulation market has been segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA&P (South East Asia & Pacific) and Pacific, China, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Type

On the basis of type, the polyisocyanurate insulation market is expected to be dominated by the spray type segment, closely followed by the rigid foam/board type segment. Attributing to its ease of application in building & construction units, spray type polyisocyanurate insulation is witnessing higher adoption in the commercial marketplace.

The spray type segment is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR (1.6X of overall expected market growth rate) over the forecast period, owing to the utilization of spray type polyisocyanurate insulation in the building & construction industry. The other segments are expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period with regular inflow of demand from end-use applications. Despite registering marginal – low growth as compared to the spray type segment, the rigid foam segment is expected to remain dominant and create the maximum $ opportunity over the forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Application

On the basis of application, the thermal insulation segment is projected to witness robust growth in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market. The demand for thermal insulation is likely to be generated from the provinces & regions vulnerable to extreme winter conditions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe & North American countries. In order to keep the environment comfortable inside residential units in these regions, thermal insulation is used, which further creates demand space for polyisocyanurate insulation solutions. The next prominent application for polyisocyanurate insulation is hybrid insulation, which is growing at a noteworthy CAGR and is estimated to generate a significant incremental opportunity as compared to the acoustic insulation type segment.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by End User

In terms of application, the business & construction segment is projected to hold a dominant share & remain the fastest growing end use segment throughout the forecast period. Increasing residential construction activities across the globe are expected to create significant opportunities for polyisocyanurate insulation suppliers & manufacturers. The building & construction segment is expected grow twofold during the forecasted period. The usage of polyisocyanurate insulation in roofs in building & construction is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 3,995.4 Mn during 2018-2028. The building & construction segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% while the transport & consumer appliances segment is expected to grow with a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, North America & Western Europe are projected to dominate the global polyisocyanurate insulation market throughout the forecast period. The production base in these regions accommodates a number of leading manufacturers and attributing to their presence, North America & Western Europe are the major suppliers of polyisocyanurate insulation to various countries globally. Collectively, these two regions entertain a market value share close to 45%. Of the various countries in Asia, India is expected to witness the highest growth with significant growth opportunities in the latter half of the forecast period. India and South East Asia are considered to be emerging markets with a combined growth rate twice that of the overall expected market growth. China holds the maximum market share in Eastern markets & also provides numerous growth opportunities for polyisocyanurate manufacturers, suppliers and distributors present in the value chain. The main reason implicit behind China’s predominance as the most attractive region is its attractive foreign investment policies, low labor cost, government support & ease of doing business opportunities. On the other hand, Latin America and MEA are projected to remain low volume – high growth regions in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market over the forecast period

Key Players in the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market

Some of the key players reported in this study of the polyisocyanurate insulation market include DowDuPont Inc., Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan Group plc., Honeywell International Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Stepan Company, IKO Industries Ltd., Soprema Group, Knauf Insulation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Rmax Operating LLC, GAF Materials Corporation, Carlisle SynTec Systems and Hunter Panels.

The global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

