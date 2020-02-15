RESEARCH DETAILS DEVELOPMENTS IN THE PECVD SYSTEMS MARKET GLOBAL ANALYSIS, TRENDS, SIZE, OUTLOOK AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global PECVD Systems Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) is a process which uses the energy within the plasma to induce reactions at the wafer surface that would otherwise require higher temperatures associated with conventional CVD.

This report focuses on the global PECVD Systems? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PECVD Systems? development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SENTECH Instruments

Plasma-Therm

CVD Equipment

NANO-MASTER

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RF-PECVD

ECR-PECVD

MW-PECVD

Market segment by Application, split into

Silicon Dioxide Film Deposition

Silicon Nitride Film Deposition

Amorphous Silicon Film Deposition

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

