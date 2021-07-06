Refrigerated Transport Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Refrigerated Transport Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market was valued at USD 12.85billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.98billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Refrigerated Transport market are listed in the report.

United Technologies Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Daikin Industries

Lamberet SAS

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Wabash National Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

China International Marine Containers

Schmitz Cargobull AG