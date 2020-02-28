Red Wine Market Latest Trends and Demands in Beverages 2020

The Red Wine Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global market for red wine is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). Europe is dominating the market for red wine followed by North America. North America is experiencing a high demand for red wine, because of the change in consumer preference alcohol and high inclination towards achieving social dynamics. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for red wine market due to improved disposable income and growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the emerging markets of India and China. Asia is driving the overall growth in the market for wine and China is leading that growth. In 2017, China was the third largest importer of the world worth $ 16.41 billion and by 2021, it is expected that the market for wine in China to grow 40% to $ 22.97 trillion which would make the market for wine second most valuable in the world.

The prominent players in the global Red Wine market are:

Caviro (Italy), Via Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile), E & J Gallo Winery (US), Constellation Brands, Inc. (US), The Wine Group (US), Treasury Wine Estates (Australia), Grupo Peaflor S.A. (Argentina), Diageo plc (U.K.) and Other.

Caviro is the most representative wine cooperative in Italy. It began in 1966 in Faenza, in the heart of Emilia-Romagna, to enhance the grapes of its members in a land where wine is vocation, identity and excellence. Today Caviro, with its 12,500 winegrowers in 7 regions and 11% of the Italian grapes harvested, is, in fact, the largest winery in Italy.

(July 12, 2018) – Joseph E. Gallo, chief executive officer of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, announced at a launch ceremony in Hangzhou, China that the family-owned company has signed a three-year strategic joint business partnership with Alibaba Group, the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company. As part of the agreement, a new E. & J. Gallo Winery flagship store will open later this year on Alibaba’s Tmall, China’s largest B2C platform for both international and Chinese brands and retailers. In line with Alibaba’s vision of New Retail to seamlessly blend online and offline shopping experiences, Gallo will also be featured on Tmall’s Supermarket, Hema Supermarket and RT-Mart which leverage technology and consumer insights to offer consumers a more-efficient shopping experience.

Market segment by Types

Still Wine

Sparkling Wine

Others

Market segment by Application

Restaurant

Retail

