Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market to Witness CAGR 6% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2019 to 2029

Adoption of recombinant cell culture supplements by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes has increased significantly for the development of novel drugs and treatment. Growing demand for novel vaccines to treat and prevent severe diseases, as well as increasing stem cell research activities by biopharmaceutical manufactures are likely to pace up the lucrativeness of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market.

In recent years, biopharmaceutical companies have become increasingly dependent on contract research organizations (CROs) for their research & development operations. Clinical trials and research is now a major business in India, owing to numerous governmental-funded medical and pharmaceutical institutions with state-of-the-art facilities. India has allowed 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in clinical trials, which has attracted many companies to enter the Indian market. Research & development costs in India and China are considerably lesser as compared to those in developed countries, which will help boost the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market.

Increasing Demand for Animal-free Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

Key stakeholders in the cell culture market are focusing on the introduction of animal-free recombinant cell culture supplements. Animal-free products eliminate the risk of contaminating cell culture media. They are manufactured using all human production systems or microorganisms. No animal-derived cells are used in the manufacturing of cell culture supplements. Growing adoption of animal-free products in various research applications is expected to propel the growth of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market over the coming years.

Market Players Focusing on Enhancement of Sales and Distribution Network

Strong distribution network is essential, as most players in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market have limited regional presence, and make their products available around the world using numerous retailers and distributors. Small companies in the recombinant cell culture supplements market, such as Cell Applications, Inc., have offices and manufacturing support in limited locations. However, they make their products available globally through an extensive distributor network. Roche signed an agreement with Merck for the distribution of its recombinant cell culture supplement products in 2019.

Increasing Focus on Oncological Research to Create Demand for Customized Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

Recombinant cell culture supplements are an integral part of cancer research. The connection between recombinant growth factors and oncogenes has led to a better understanding of carcinogenesis and providing newer targets for chemotherapy. Recombinant growth factors such as vascular epithelial growth factors, epidermal growth factors, fibroblast growth factors, and platelet-driven growth factors have an important role in cancer research, For example, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd focuses its research on cancer and other prevailing diseases such as diabetes using cell culture. The National Cancer Institute (NCI), along with other institutes, invests in major research initiatives to facilitate and support cancer research.

Recombinant cell culture supplements are gaining higher adoption in mammalian cell production processes in different production units and research centres. Moreover, rising investments in biologics production and growing research for the introduction of innovative gene therapies are bolstering the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements.

The global recombinant cell culture supplements market was valued around US$ 320 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Study

By product, recombinant growth factors occupied nearly half of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to the growing use of growth factors in preclinical and clinical studies for drug development and cancer research.

Recombinant insulin products are expected to record the highest growth rate, with growing use in cell culture media for the reduction of cell apoptosis and adipogenic induction of mesenchymal stem cells.

By application, stem cell therapy accounted for over 30% of the market value share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, due to substantial rise in the adoption of stem cell treatment and cellular therapies as compared to drugs.

Microorganism-based recombinant cell culture supplements are expected to grow at a higher pace over the forecast period. The steady rise has been augmented by increasing demand for animal-free cell culture supplements to eliminate the risk of cell culture media contamination.

Biopharmaceutical companies hold a major share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, owing to increasing pharmaceutical spending by consumers and increasing investments for new product development.

North America holds a prominent revenue share in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market, on back of R&D efforts in the life science field by the U.S. and Canadian biopharmaceutical manufacturers and researchers.

“Increasing requirement of recombinant cell culture supplements for mammalian cell lines and viral & protein-based vaccines production is likely to pace up market growth. Demand will continue to pick pace, with burgeoning use of supplements in cancer research, tissue regeneration, and gene therapy development,” says a PMR analyst.

Product Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions & Partnerships – Key Strategy of Manufacturers

Recombinant cell culture supplement manufacturers are focusing on product portfolio expansion through partnerships and acquisition of small. In 2015, Abcam Plc signed an exclusive partnership agreement with A* STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology to develop high-quality immunoassays for life science research.

More Valuable Insights on Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on recombinant cell culture supplements in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of product (recombinant growth factors, recombinant insulin, recombinant albumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant aprotinin, recombinant lysozyme, and others), application (stem cell therapy, gene therapy, bioprocess application, vaccine development, and others), source (animals, microorganisms, and humans), and end user (academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, cancer research centers, and contract research centers), across seven major regions.