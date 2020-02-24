RECENT RESEARCH ON EHEALTH MARKET BY 2025 FUTURE INSIGHTS, SHARE, DEMAND, SALES, KEY COMPANIES AND TRENDS ANALYSIS

EHealth is the cost-effective and secure use of ICT in support of health and health-related fields, including health-care services, health surveillance, health literature, and health education, knowledge and research. Several factors are impacting the eHealth market. One of the factors is growth in advanced health technology.

Advancement in Health Technology:

EHealth Global Market is growing rapidly in recent years due to advancement in Technology. Since 2000, Health services in both developed and developing countries are increasing the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). Advancement in electronic communications by achieving high speed, connectivity, and improved access and the wide reach of electronic communications over time and location constraints are leading to growth in EHealth market. Availability of portable network-enabled high monitoring equipment is pushing the EHealth market.

Global eHealth Market

The graph shows that digital health market is increasing from past two years. Mobile health(mHealth) is showing a growth trend as consumers demand more access to their medical health professionals and transparency in healthcare becomes more important.

The usage of Remote Health Monitoring Devices is growing rapidly. These are an extension of the digital transformation of healthcare, helping pharmaceutical companies to expand clinical trials, enabling insurance companies to engage with customers by helping healthcare providers to improve the delivery of healthcare, and making easy for patients by providing them access to their own health data. Digital Technology is hence driving the eHealth market by such advanced applications.

Top Players:

Apple

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

Boston Scientific Corp

Cerner

CompuMed

CureMD

IBM

GE Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

By Services such as Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, and Others. EHealth Market segmented by end-users such as Healthcare Providers, Public & Private Insurers, Government, and Healthcare Consumers. The market is further segmented By Applications such as Wireless Health, Mobile Health, Telehealth and EMR/EHR.

EHealth Market – By Service

Monitoring Services

Diagnosis Services

EHealth Market – By Type

Healthcare Providers

Public & Private Insurers

Government

Healthcare Consumers

E-Health Market-By Applications

Wireless Health

Mobile Health

Telehealth

EMR/HER

Geographical Analysis

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific

RoW

