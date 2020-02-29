Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2024

The global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The key players covered in this study

Google

WPP plc

Adobe

CRITEO ADVERTISING

Facebook

PubMatic

Smaato

Yandex

Salesforce

Rubicon Project

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open

Invited

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Games

Retail and E-Commerce

Travel and Luxury

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Each market player encompassed in the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

