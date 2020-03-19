Reading Lamps Market Report Analysis 2019-2025

Global Reading Lamps Market Viewpoint

In this Reading Lamps market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Holtkoetter

Marset

George Kovacs

Artemide

Carpyen

Robert Abbey

Vibia

Estiluz

Contardi Lighting

Glamox Luxo

Derungs Licht

Herman Miller

Anglepoise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Light Source

Halogen

Incandescent

LED

Fluorescent

By Height

Under 36 Inches

37-48 Inches

49-60 Inches

61-72 Inches

Over 72 Inches

Segment by Application

Homes

Offices

Bookstores

Libraries

