Rapid Industrialization to Boost Building Heat Preservation Material Market Growth by 2019-2025

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

BASF SE

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group PLC

Johns Manville Corporation

Rockwool International A/S

Paroc Group Oy

Gaf Materials Corporation

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation, Inc.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Covestro Ag

DOW Corning Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company

Fletcher Building Limited

Huntsman Corporation

KCC Corporation

Lapolla Industries, Inc.

Nichais Corporation

Ode Industry and Trade Inc.

Recticel SA

Trocellen GmbH

Ursa Insulation, S.A.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By Position

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Objectives of the Building Heat Preservation Material Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Building Heat Preservation Material market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Building Heat Preservation Material market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Building Heat Preservation Material market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Building Heat Preservation Material market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Building Heat Preservation Material market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Building Heat Preservation Material market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

