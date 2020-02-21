Rapid Growth of High Purity Graphite Market Examined in Latest Research Study with Forecast 2016-26

The global high purity graphite market was valued at US$ 7,499.6 Mn in 2018 and in terms of volume, the market was 361.1 Kilo Tons (KT) in 2018 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is witnessing high demand for high purity graphite owing to its various industrial uses. It is mined in several countries, but the major exporter is China, which exports more graphite than the world’s other major graphite-mining countries.

High purity graphite is the most stable form of carbon and is primarily being used in setting the benchmark for defining how carbon compounds are formed during the application of heat. High purity graphite is primarily being used in aviation, electronic, metallurgy, atomic energy, chemical, mechanical, and nuclear energy, among other fields. The carbon content in the high purity graphite is more than 99.99%. High-purity graphite can also be pided in nuclear graphite, coarse-grain graphite, space graphite, and fine-grain graphite (maximum grain diameter is less than 0.075mm.

Major Key Players Covered in High Purity Graphite Market Report are:

GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., SGL Group, Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, IBIDEN, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SEC Carbon, Ltd., Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., Liaoning Dahua Glory Special Graphite, and Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd.

This high purity graphite market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the near future.

Based on the regions, the global market for high purity graphite has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the majority share of 41.7% in 2018 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period, thus dominating the global market. China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the high purity graphite market in the Asia-Pacific region.

APAC is dominating the global high purity graphite market:

Asia Pacific led the global market for high purity graphite in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. It is also expected to display the fastest growth during the forecast period. China and India are the major hubs to produce graphite. In addition to this, rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China, India, and Japan are another key factor that is supporting market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global High Purity Graphite Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Global High Purity Graphite Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global High Purity Graphite Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

