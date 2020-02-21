Rainscreen Cladding Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Rainscreen Cladding Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market was valued at USD 9.38 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Rainscreen Cladding market are listed in the report.

Sika AG

Kingspan Insulation

Everest Industries Limited

Rockwool International A/S

Sotech Architectural Façade Systems

SFS Group AG

Promat UK

Celotex

CGL Façades