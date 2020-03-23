Radiopharmaceuticals Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2027

Radiopharmaceuticals Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Radiopharmaceuticals Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

manufacturers in North America are focussing on introducing cold kits for the 68Ga-labeling of tracers (ANMI, Belgium), thus opening the gateways for 68Ga in PET scanning. Iodine-131, a therapeutic radiotracer continues to be the ideal tracer for the treatment of not only thyroid cancer but also other therapeutic indications. However it is being slowly replaced by Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) in North America. Lu-177, low-energy β-particle emitter is identified to be one of the emerging radiotracers for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and neuroendocrine tumors.

Market share of companies operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals market

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly consolidated with a few companies that offer advanced technology systems and nuclear medicines for treating diseases. However, the global market is dominated by top five players accounting for over 89% share. Siemens Healthineers accounted for the largest share of around 41.2% of the global market in 2015. The company dominated the market owing to its diversified product portfolio, extensive geographical presence, and acquisition strategies. GE Healthcare accounted for the second largest share of around 30.1% and Mallinckrodt plc. accounted for the third largest share of around 9% in the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

