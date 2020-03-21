Radiopharmaceutical Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2029

The Radiopharmaceutical market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Radiopharmaceutical market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global radiopharmaceutical market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), Eckert & Ziegler, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and Positron Corporation.

Key Segments of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

18F

Rubidium-82

Yttrium-90

Lutetium-177

By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Brachytherapy Others

Nephrology

Neurology

Immunology

Others

By Region and Country

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



