Quartz Stone Market 2020: Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Cost Structure, Sales Channels, Key Players, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025

The global quartz stone market has been segmented by different types, applications and geography. Further, type segment of the market has been bifurcated into quartz surface, quartz tile and others. In addition, quartz surface dominates the market acquiring around 64.3% share of the overall market.

Key factor driving the quartz stone market growth is mounting demand for residential Quartz Stone that accounts for approximately 60.90% of the overall downstream consumption of Quartz Stone across the globe. Moreover, good quality quartz stone finds its usage for variety of applications including bathroom vanities, kitchen countertops and counters, as well as custom solutions for the interiors of home & commercial complex. Furthermore, quartz stone has recently developed growing importance in several fields of residential quartz stone as well as commercial quartz stone.

Additionally, Quartz stone is generally made up of a natural slab that has either been polished or engineered quartz compound. Besides, it is one of the firmest natural constituents on earth that is very much similar to granite. Furthermore, natural quartz slabs in its purest form is extremely expensive, thus uncommon as countertops. On the other hand, engineered type of quartz stone consists of 93-97 % of ground quartz together with binders, resins and pigments. These are very-cost effective, thus common type of quartz stone that finds its usage in kitchen & bathroom counters, of residential apartments or commercial complex.

Likewise, application segment of the quartz stone market has been sub-divided into residential and commercial. Geographically, global quartz stone market has been segregated by several key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Prominent market participants have already increased their investments for research & development activities as well as process of product designing in order to upturn their profitability and competitiveness. Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global quartz stone industry include Caesarstone, Compac, Vicostone, Hanwha L&C, Dupont, Cambria, LG Hausys, Santa Margherita, SEIEFFE, Quartz Master, Samsung Radianz, Quarella, Technistone, Sinostone, Zhongxun, Bitto(Dongguan), UVIISTONE, OVERLAND, Polystone, Meyate, Blue Sea Quartz, Ordan, Gelandi, Baoliya, COSENTINO and Qianyun.

Key segments of global Quartz stone market include:

Type Segment

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Applications Segment

Residential

Commercial

Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

