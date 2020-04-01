Quantum Dots Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Life Technologies Corp., Nanosys Inc., QD Vision Inc., Nanoco Technologies Ltd., Ocean NanoTech, QD Laser Inc., Evident Technologies Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., NanoAxis, Samsung Electronics, InVisage Technologies Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., and NN-Labs are the key players operating in the global quantum dots market. Most of these companies are based in the U.S., demonstrating North America’s dominance over the global market.

Key segments of the quantum dots market

By Products

QD Medical Devices

QD LED Displays

QD Lasers

QD Solar Cells

QD Chips

QD Sensors

QD Lighting

By Raw Materials

Cadmium Selenium

Cadmium Tellurium

Non Toxic (Cadmium Free)

Others (InAs, InGaAs, PbS, and etc.)

By Application

Health Care Flow Cytometry Biological imaging (in-vitro, in-vivo, and etc.) Drug Delivery Cell Tracking Photodynamic Theory



Quantum Computing

Optoelectronics

Quantum Optics

Security & Surveillance

Energy

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

