Quantum Dots Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

The global Quantum Dots market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.
The Quantum Dots market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Life Technologies Corp., Nanosys Inc., QD Vision Inc., Nanoco Technologies Ltd., Ocean NanoTech, QD Laser Inc., Evident Technologies Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., NanoAxis, Samsung Electronics, InVisage Technologies Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., and NN-Labs are the key players operating in the global quantum dots market. Most of these companies are based in the U.S., demonstrating North America’s dominance over the global market.
Key segments of the quantum dots market
By Products
- QD Medical Devices
- QD LED Displays
- QD Lasers
- QD Solar Cells
- QD Chips
- QD Sensors
- QD Lighting
By Raw Materials
- Cadmium Selenium
- Cadmium Tellurium
- Non Toxic (Cadmium Free)
- Others (InAs, InGaAs, PbS, and etc.)
By Application
- Health Care
- Biological imaging (in-vitro, in-vivo, and etc.)
- Quantum Computing
- Optoelectronics
- Quantum Optics
- Security & Surveillance
- Energy
Major regions analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
