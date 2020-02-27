Quantum Cryptography Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Quantum Cryptography Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Quantum Cryptography Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Quantum cryptography is a technique for secret communication with ultimate security assurance of inviolability of a law of nature. It was invented by work of Stephen Wiesner and Gilles Brassard in early 1970. Modern Quantum cryptography encrypts the information at the network level in such a manner that one can never read by anyone other than the intended recipient. In the year 2004, the European Union showed interest to invest 11 Million Eur in the research and development of secure communication system based on this technology. The system is also known as SECOQC (secure communication based on Quantum Cryptography), a project that aims to develop quantum cryptography.

The coordinator of SECOQC said that people and organizations in Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sweden, and Switzerland would participate in the project. The quantum cryptography as a whole is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period owing to the rising number of cyber-attacks and increasing government initiatives for maintaining customer data security.

Major Players in Quantum Cryptography Market Include,

Business Machines Corporation (United States), ID Quantique (Switzerland), QuintessenceLabs (Australia), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NuCrypt (United States), MagiQ Technologies (United States), Qasky (China), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Qubitekk (United States), HP (United States), NEC (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Post-Quantum (United Kingdom), Crypta Labs (United Kingdom), ISARA (Canada), QuNu Labs (India) and QuantumCTek (China) This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Quantum Cryptography Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Quantum Cryptography Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Cyberattack Incidents

Growing Demand for Security for IoT and Cloud Technologies

Increased Investment in Cybersecurity

Market Trend

Technological Advancement in Next-Generation Wireless Network Technologies

The Global Quantum Cryptography segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption, Application Security, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Others), Security Type (Application Security, Network Security), Component (Solution, Services)

The Global Quantum Cryptography Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Quantum Cryptography Market Forecast

