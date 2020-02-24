Quantum Computing Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Quantum Computing Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Quantum Computing market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Quantum Computing is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Quantum Computing market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Quantum Computing market.

Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 89.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 948.82 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.02% from 2017 to 2025.

The main Companies operating in the Quantum Computing Market are listed in the report.

QC Ware Corp.

D-Wave Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

IBM Corporation

Magiq Technologies

Qxbranch

Research at Google – Google

Rigetti Computing

Station Q – Microsoft Corporation