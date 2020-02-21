Quantum Computing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Quantum Computing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 89.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 948.82 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.02% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24845&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Quantum Computing market are listed in the report.

QC Ware Corp.

D-Wave Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

IBM Corporation

Magiq Technologies

Qxbranch

Research at Google – Google

Rigetti Computing

Station Q – Microsoft Corporation