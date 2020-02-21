PVC Additives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market PVC Additives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global PVC additives market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the PVC Additives market are listed in the report.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Akzo Nobel NV

Songwon Industrial Co.

Clariant AG

Adeka Corporation

Baerlocher GmbH

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co.

Novista Group

Indofil Industries

En-Door

SunAce

Patcham FZC