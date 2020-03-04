PUFA Market 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players – Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Croda International

“

PUFA Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The PUFA market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[PUFA Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the PUFA market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global PUFA Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Croda International, Enzymotec, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Auqi, GlaxoSmithKline, A&Z Food Additives . Conceptual analysis of the PUFA Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The PUFA market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the PUFA industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of PUFA market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the PUFA market.

The qualitative research report on ‘PUFA market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the PUFA market:

Key players:

Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Croda International, Enzymotec, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Auqi, GlaxoSmithKline, A&Z Food Additives

By the product type:

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-6 Fatty Acids

By the end users/application:

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PUFA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PUFA

1.2 PUFA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PUFA Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

1.2.3 Omega-6 Fatty Acids

1.3 PUFA Segment by Application

1.3.1 PUFA Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Animal Nutrition

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global PUFA Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PUFA Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PUFA Market Size

1.4.1 Global PUFA Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PUFA Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PUFA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PUFA Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PUFA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PUFA Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PUFA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PUFA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PUFA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PUFA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PUFA Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PUFA Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PUFA Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PUFA Production

3.4.1 North America PUFA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PUFA Production

3.5.1 Europe PUFA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PUFA Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PUFA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PUFA Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PUFA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PUFA Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PUFA Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PUFA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PUFA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PUFA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PUFA Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PUFA Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PUFA Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PUFA Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PUFA Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PUFA Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PUFA Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PUFA Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PUFA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PUFA Business

7.1 Koninklijke DSM

7.1.1 Koninklijke DSM PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Koninklijke DSM PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Croda International

7.3.1 Croda International PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Croda International PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Enzymotec

7.4.1 Enzymotec PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Enzymotec PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Omega Protein Corporation

7.5.1 Omega Protein Corporation PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Omega Protein Corporation PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aker BioMarine

7.6.1 Aker BioMarine PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aker BioMarine PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Polaris Nutritional Lipids

7.7.1 Polaris Nutritional Lipids PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Polaris Nutritional Lipids PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 FMC Corporation

7.8.1 FMC Corporation PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 FMC Corporation PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cargill

7.9.1 Cargill PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cargill PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Auqi

7.10.1 Auqi PUFA Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PUFA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Auqi PUFA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GlaxoSmithKline

7.12 A&Z Food Additives

8 PUFA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PUFA Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PUFA

8.4 PUFA Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PUFA Distributors List

9.3 PUFA Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PUFA Market Forecast

11.1 Global PUFA Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PUFA Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PUFA Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PUFA Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PUFA Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PUFA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PUFA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PUFA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PUFA Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PUFA Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PUFA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PUFA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PUFA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PUFA Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PUFA Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PUFA Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

