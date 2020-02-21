Public Safety LTE Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Public Safety LTE Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Public Safety LTE Market was valued at USD 636.25 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5210.47 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.32% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Public Safety LTE market are listed in the report.

Motorola Solutions

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Bittium Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Ericsson AB

AT&T

Samsung Electronics Co.