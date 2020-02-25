Public-Safety LTE Market 2020-2025 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Growth Forecast

A latest intelligent research report published by Adroit Market Research with the title “Public-Safety LTE Market Report 2025” has the potential to help the decision-makers of the crucial market in the world that has played a significantly vital role in making a successive impact on the global economy. The Global Market report offers and showcases a robust vision of the worldwide scenario in terms of market size, potentials, and competitive landscape.

The global public safety LTE market size is projected to grow strong during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

There is wider acceptance to commercial public safety LTE as it has emerged as best-in-class solution for public-safety. Earlier, there was stronger dependency on LMR systems for critical voice communication. But there is spurred shift towards advance commercial mobile broadband standards like LTE for public safety as there resides an inefficiency in traditional LMR systems in terms of image, video and data communication.

The factors that have fueled the global public safety LTE market are increasing incidence of public security and safety threat from man-made and natural sources which pushed the security agencies to adopt faster and translucent communication channels for information gathering, human resources and critical applications.

In 2012, the Qatar Ministry of Interior came into limelight when it deplored a private 800 MHz LTE network. After that, lot of public safety LTE networks have sprung up in countries like Laos, Kenya, Turkey, the UAE and China. Earlier investments made on public safety LTE was restrained to small-scale networks, but today nationwide rollouts in South Korea and the United States are expected to prompt substantial large-scale investments across the globe.

The European market is basically conquered by MVNO arrangements, like the UK Home Office’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) program incorporate EE’s commercial LTE network to distribute data and prioritized mission critical voice services especially for the UK’s public safety agencies. EE is optimizing and enhancing its existing network along with additional sites, dedicated mobile core and satellite backhaul for first responders, among other investments as part of the program. In the forthcoming years, Europe is anticipated to hold largest public safety LTE market size. The reason is accredited as higher need for compliance management and strong security measures owing to higher public safety online applications for eyeing on unmanned vehicles, video sharing and video surveillances.

The public safety LTE market is segmented on the basis of product types, which have following categories, public safety LTE devices (including commercial LTE and private LTE) and public safety infrastructure (including evolved packet core, radio access network, and mobile backhaul and transport). On the grounds of end users, the global public safety LTE & mobile broadband market is classified as vehicle mount routers & terminals, USB dongles, smartphones and hand portable terminals, tablets & notebook PCs, and others. Further classification based on application, the categories are video applications, GIS, AVLS and mapping, bulk multimedia/data transfers, ), telemetry and remote diagnostics, remote database access, situational awareness applications, CAD (computer aided dispatching mobile VPN access and security and PTT & voice over LTE.

The prominent players operating global public safety LTE market are Airbus SE (Netherlands), Cobham PLC (UK), Bittium Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited (South Korea), Ericsson AB (Sweden), and AT&T Inc. (US).

Key segments of ‘Global Public Safety LTE Market’

Based on services, the market has been segmented into,

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Maintenance Services

Other Services

Based on development model, the market has been segmented into,

Private LTE

Commercial LTE

Hybrid LTE

Based on types, the market has been segmented into,

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Public Safety LTE Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global public safety LTE market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

