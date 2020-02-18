Psychedelic Drugs Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

This Psychedelic Drugs Market report explains market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. To serve the clients with the best Psychedelic Drugs Market report in the industry, an expert team of skilled analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers work carefully while preparing this Psychedelic Drugs Market report. Getting well-versed with the most relevant product and market information helps businesses accomplish sustainable growth in the market. To overcome the business challenges and drive the business faster in the healthcare industry, Psychedelic Drugs Market research report is an ideal key.

Few of the major key players currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Durg Type Coverage:

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

Application Coverage:

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Region Coverage:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

