Proximity Marketing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Proximity Marketing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Proximity Marketing Market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 113.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Proximity Marketing market are listed in the report.

Qualcomm

Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Apple Google Scanbuy Proxama Plc

Roximity Bluvision

Unacast Estimote Shopkick