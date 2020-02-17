Protein Shampoo Market Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc., Ban Labs Ltd., Dev Care, Bo International, Rebiga CO SNC, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Protein Shampoo Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: CavinKare Group., Herbario Cosmetics (india) Private Limited., Kavita Herbal Products., Spatz Cosmeceutical Inc., Ban Labs Ltd., Dev Care, Bo International, Rebiga CO SNC, Guangzhou Chinchy Cosmetic Co.,Ltd; KOHLI HERBAL PRODUCTS, Trichup, Vedic Line; Unilever; Shiseido Co., Ltd., SOVAM CROP SCIENCE PVT. LTD, KAZIMA PERFUMERS; AYUR HERBALS, Skin Secrets, Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited; Kaya Skin Clinic among others.

Global protein shampoo market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

In October 2018, Kaya announced the launch of their new haircare products which is specially designed to tackle different hair problems such as dandruff, hair fall and volume. This new range consists of four products oil, shampoo, mask, and serum. They are all free of paraben and contain natural moisturizers and antioxidants

Protein Shampoo Market Trends | Industry Segment by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, E-commerce Portals), Product Type (Standard Protein Shampoo, Anti-Dandruff Protein Shampoo, Kids Protein Shampoo, Medicated Protein Shampoo, Others), End-User (Adults, Kids), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Protein is one of your hair’s natural and nutritious components. It is one of the essential components needed for your hair’s good development. These protein shampoo are used usually when hair become brittle, weak, dull or fizzy. Using this shampoo nourishes hair and makes them healthy. They have the ability to bring back all the protein that has been lost due to chemical and also bring back the glow of the hair. They not just have protein but also have vitamins and amino acid which contribute to make hair healthy.

Market Drivers:

Increasing hair related disease will drive the market growth

Rising awareness about hair care will also enhance the market growth

Growing prevalence of psoriasis contributes as a factor for growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the benefits of using protein shampoo acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Protein shampoo can make hair slick; this factor will restrain the market

Using protein shampoo can cause hair fall which is also hampering the market growth in the forecast period

