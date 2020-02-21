Protein Expression Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Protein Expression Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Protein ExpressionMarketwas valued at USD 1483.95 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3930.40million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.43% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Protein Expression market are listed in the report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Takara Bio

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Lonza Group New England Biolabs

Sengenics

Proteogenix