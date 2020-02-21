Protein Assays Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Protein Assays Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Protein AssaysMarketwas valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.27billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Protein Assays market are listed in the report.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

GE Healthcare

Perkinelmer

Geno Technology

Cell Signaling Technology

Abcam PLC.

Novus Biologicals

Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science)

Lonza Group