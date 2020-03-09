Protein A Resins Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

XploreMR report examines the ‘Global Protein A Resin Market’ for the period 2016-2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global protein a resin market. The report also offers value forecast for the global protein A resin market for the period 2016–2016

Globally, demand for protein A resin is increasing with increaisng production of biologics including monoclonal antibodies (Mab). Mab is one of the fastest growing markets in the medical product segment and the production of Mab in biopharmaceutical companies requires purification process to sepate it from other antibodies. Moreover, purification of monoclonal anitodies requires protein A resin due to presence of fragment crystallizable region (Fc region) in the Mab, and sepecifically binds to protein A resin. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as cancers and increaisng governement funds for R&D on monoclonal antibodies are the major factors expected to drive sales of protein A resin over the forecast period. However, relatively high cost of protein A resin and increasing awareness about alternate methods for purifcation of MAb is expected to hamper overall sales of protein A resin during the forecast period. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five sections, namely market analysis by product type, matrix type, application type, end user type and region. The report analyses the global protein A resin market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the protein A resin market. In the same section, XMR covers the protein A resin market performance in terms of revenue. The section also includes XMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints from the supply and demand side perspective. This is followed by global trends and opportunities in the global protein A resin market.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Product types covered in the report include: Natural protein A Recombinant protein A

The next section of the report analyses the market based on matrix type segments and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The segment covers different protein A resin matrixes including: Agarose-based matrix Glass or silica gel-based matrix Organic polymer-based matrix

The next section of the report analyses the market based on application segments and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The segment covers different protein A resin applications including: Immunoprecipitation Antibody purification

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end user type segment and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The end user type segments covered in the report include: Biopharmaceutical companies Clinical research laboratories Academic institutes

Furthermore, the report analyses the market based on regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The forecast presented for the market assesses the total revenue generated in the protein A resin market. When developing the forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on analysis of supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the above mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. For quantifying of market numbers, we conducted interviews with subject matter experts in the protein A resin market field.

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global protein A resin market.

As previously mentioned, the global protein A resin market is split into various categories based on product, matrix type, application, end user and region. All these segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global protein A resin market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the protein A resin market by product, application, matrix, end user and region type; and the market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global protein A resin market.

