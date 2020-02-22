Emerging News / Featured / Market Reports

Protective & Marine Coatings Market Research 2020-2025: 3M, AkzoNobel, BASF, Hempel and Kansai Paints Top Global Industry Players

In this report, the Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Protective & Marine Coatings in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Protective & Marine Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • 3M
  • AkzoNobel
  • BASF
  • Hempel
  • Kansai Paints
  • Nippon Paints
  • PPG Industries
  • The Sherwin-Williams
  • The Dow Chemical
  • Wacker Chemie

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Acrylic
  • Alkyd
  • Polyester
  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Marine
  • Oil & Gas
  • Industrial
  • Construction
  • Energy & Power
  • Transportation
  • Others

Table of Content

1 Protective & Marine Coatings Market Overview

2 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Protective & Marine Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

