Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Growth Factors and Dynamic Demand by 2025

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Snapshot

As the name suggests, prostate cancer occurs in the prostate area of men, which basically is a small gland shaped like a walnut, which produces seminal fluid that helps maintain sperms and facilitates their transportation. With rapidly increasing instances of this cancer recorded in recent times, a dire need for diagnosing it exists, followed by treatment, consequently giving rise to the prostate cancer diagnostic market.

Major symptoms of prostate cancer include trouble while urinating, blood in semen, reduction in the force of urine, bone pain, erectile dysfunction and many others. Early detection of prostate cancer is highly necessary so that chances of treating it completely could exist. Although no specific causes for this ailment are present, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and genetic history are observed to be likely causes of prostate cancer. Thus, these are key factors that are essentially driving growth in the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.

The market is majorly restrained thanks to high costs of the diagnostic procedures. Moreover, quality diagnosis may be provided in remote and underdeveloped regions, consequently making it difficult for reducing mortality rate in these regions. In addition, complexities associated with prostate cancer diagnostics too poses as a key obstacle to the market’s progress. However, many players are expected to resolve such issues by improving efficiency of the diagnostic procedures, consequently offsetting most restraints.

The prostate cancer diagnostics market depicts the presence of a substantially competitive vendor landscape, mainly due to recent developments that deal with improving quality of diagnosis and treatment provided. Most players are focusing on improving their geographical extent as well as reduction of diagnostic procedure costs too, so that those affected belonging to different economic categories can avail the relevant services. With the number of players expected to increase in the market, the competition is likely to intensify in the near future.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview

Sudden uncontrolled growth of cells in prostate organ provokes the advancement of prostate cancer. Various men suffer from poor-grade prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PIN), but do not get prostate cancer. For now, there is no sure method to prevent the causing of the cancer, nevertheless, the odds can be brought down by keep a healthy diet and being physically active.

On the basis of type, the global prostate cancer diagnostics market is categorized into confirmatory tests and preliminary tests. Among these, confirmatory tests are sub-divided as trans-rectal ultrasound, Prostate Cancer Antigen (PCA3) test, and biopsy. The preliminary tests accounted for major share in prostate cancer diagnostics market, back in 2016. Along with the physical diagnosis, tests used for the detection of prostate cancer are Digital Rectal Exam (DRE), Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) test, and Biomarker tests.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Trends and Opportunities

Prostate cancer diagnostics market is majorly determined by a couple of key factors, for example, growing popularity of serum based marker testing for detection of prostate cancer, rise in awareness about increase in health issues, prevention of disease, and improved research for recognition of different sorts of cancers. Moreover, the prostate cancer screening market is experiencing a notable development because of the various public awareness campaign and different government activities. Organizations are taking a shot at manufacturing technologically advanced products for early prostate cancer recognition and these elements are driving the development of the prostate cancer screening market. Along with these factors, the firms expect to witness a reduction in number of people dying, once the new tests are launched in the market for prostate cancer.

Nevertheless, there are certain factors that are estimated to hinder the entire market growth. Some of the challenges faced by the market are, high expenditure to detect the disease in early stage and performing unrequired screening and biopsies, danger of over-analysis and overtreatment, reactions of medical procedure like impotence and urinary incontinence, MRI scans are usually precise, but much time taking and expensive for patients. Prostate cancer diagnostics tests are expensive which a major drawback for the market.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America region is the main market, trailed by Europe. Advancement in technology, launch of innovative products, improved healthcare facilities are some of the factors helping in the development of the mentioned market. The U.S., specifically, is the biggest market for prostate cancer diagnostics all over the world. These tests are being adopted widely in the nation owing to rise in prevalence of illness and supporting government activities.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to show the most elevated CAGR during the forecast period owing to the emergence of several untapped opportunities in the developing economies, for example, China and India. Moreover, socio-cultural changes and steady economic development in the mentioned region have stimulated a westernized way of life bringing about the rise in prevalence of various illnesses. The demand for prostate cancer diagnostics is high in the Asian nations, for example, China and Japan.

Apart from this, the factors, such as, presence of key players in the developing nations of Asia Pacific, and rise in awareness with respect to the illness are in charge of market development in in the region. Moreover, spending on healthcare has also increased which has propelled the adoption advanced products in nations, for example, India and China, that is estimated to help in regional market development.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Scenario

The key players operating in the global market include MDx Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Genomic Health, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and OPKO Health, Inc.

