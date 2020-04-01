Programmatic Advertising Platform Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2026

The Programmatic Advertising Platform market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Programmatic Advertising Platform market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report, titled ‘Global Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market. The report describes the Programmatic Advertising Platform market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Programmatic Advertising Platform market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Programmatic Advertising Platform market report:

Market Taxonomy

By Transaction Mode

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

By Ad Format

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

By Enterprise Size

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

A section of the report focuses on the market overview of the programmatic advertising platform market. This is in the form of global programmatic advertising platform market value in US$ Mn for the period 2017 till 2025. The market overview is also in the form of global programmatic advertising platform market share by transaction mode, by enterprise size, by ad format and by region for the year 2025. The report also highlights the parent market overview of the programmatic advertising platform market, which gives information about the various components of the parent market. The section that follows focuses on the programmatic advertising platform market value chain analysis. Subsequent sections of the report contain information about the regional market analysis and forecast of the programmatic advertising platform market for the various assessed regions given in the market taxonomy. These sections also contain a detailed analysis of the market dynamics of the programmatic advertising platform market. This exhaustive section talks about the macro-economic factors that play a part in shaping the global programmatic advertising platform market. Along with this, there is an exhaustive explanation about the drivers, restraints and trends applicable in the programmatic advertising platform market across the specific regions. This is an important subsection of the report as it contains a detailed explanation about the factors that encourage the growth of this market as well as the factors that hamper the growth of this market. Besides this, weightage of impact of the forecast factors is also given in this subsection. After the market dynamics, the regional subsections of this report contain important market information such as programmatic advertising platform market size (US$ Mn) forecast by country, by transaction mode, by ad format and by enterprise size. Towards the end of these sections, a list of regional programmatic advertising platform market participants is mentioned.

An entire section of the report is devoted to the competition landscape of the global programmatic advertising platform market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global programmatic advertising platform market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the global programmatic advertising platform market and is valuable for new entrants as well as for established market players.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the programmatic advertising platform market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the assessment period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global programmatic advertising platform market.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Programmatic Advertising Platform report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Programmatic Advertising Platform market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Programmatic Advertising Platform market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Programmatic Advertising Platform market:

The Programmatic Advertising Platform market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

