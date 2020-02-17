Professional Gear Bags Market Shows strong Growth | Garmin Ltd., Jeppesen, Aviation Supplies & Academics Inc., Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Professional Gear Bags Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Garmin Ltd., Jeppesen, Aviation Supplies & Academics Inc., Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., VF Corporation, LVMH, VIP Industries Ltd., ACE Co. Ltd., The Vitec Group plc, The Tiffen Company LLC, Go Professional Cases Inc, 5.11 Inc., Baboon Mega Corp Inc., ONA Designs International LLC, BLACKHAWK!, Fechheimer, First Tactical, Oakley Inc., Drago Gear, North American Rescue LLC., Conterra Inc, and Rothco.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Professional Gear Bags Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Professional Gear Bags Industry market:

– The Professional Gear Bags Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Professional Gear Bags Market Trends | Industry Segment by Bag Type (Recreational Shooter Gear Bags, Business Traveller Carry-On Bags, Law Enforcement, Camera Bags, Drone & Quad Bags, Aviation Pilot Flight Bags, Emergency Gear Bags, Others), Price Range (Premium, Mid, Low), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Professional gear bags are enhanced utility products that have individual compartments and slots for each and every product they are made to include. They are stylish, modern and help the consumer for their comfort and also help in keeping the contents of the pack safe from outside environmental factors. They have a number of superior characteristics as compared to their alternatives which is one of the major factor for their growth of the market value.

Global professional gear bags market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising advancements in the market and constant product launches.

In August 2018, Baboon Mega Corp Inc. announced the launch of duffel bags with enhanced characteristics for the adventurer. These bags are capable of being used in any situation due to their characteristics of being sand proof, waterproof and various other high performance traits.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the outdoorsy attitude of the global population, and rise in travel industry is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Frequent product launches caused due to the technological advancements and modernisation in product offerings is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

However high cost of these products, as compared to their alternatives with similar features is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Professional Gear Bags Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Professional Gear Bags Industry Production by Regions

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Production by Regions

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Revenue by Regions

– Professional Gear Bags Industry Consumption by Regions

Professional Gear Bags Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Production by Type

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Revenue by Type

– Professional Gear Bags Industry Price by Type

Professional Gear Bags Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Professional Gear Bags Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Professional Gear Bags Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Professional Gear Bags Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Professional Gear Bags Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Professional Gear Bags industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher's disclaimer.

