Procurement Analytics Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview And Forecast Till 2026

Global Procurement Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the market.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in the Report are:

SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics, JAGGAER, Zycus Inc, Genpact, roactis Holdings Plc, BirchStreet Systems Inc., Tamr, Sievo, Tungsten Corporation plc., Dataction, Proactis Holdings Plc.

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Integration and Deployment Managed Services

By Application Area Supply Chain Analytics Risk Analytics Spend Analytics Demand Forecasting Contract Management Vendor Management

By Deployment Type Cloud On- Premises

By Organization Type Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Retail and eCommerce Manufacturing Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Telecom and IT Energy and Utilities Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Others



Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Procurement Analytics Market Share Analysis Global procurement analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of procurement analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the growth of this market

Increasing focus on augmenting the ability of procurement channels is driving the market

Other important Procurement Analytics Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

and of key players in promising regions Emerging opportunities , competitive landscape , revenue and share of main manufacturers.

, , of main manufacturers. Key performing regions ( APAC, EMEA, Americas ) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report. Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Procurement Analytics Market.

of the Procurement Analytics Market. This report discusses the market summary , market scope & gives a brief outline of the Procurement Analytics Market

, market & gives a brief of the Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers .

for the new entrants, & market . Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key questions answered in the Global Procurement Analytics Market report include:

What will be Procurement Analytics market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Procurement Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the world Procurement Analytics industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Procurement Analytics market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Procurement Analytics industry?

Why You Should Buy The Global Procurement Analytics Report?

The Procurement Analytics market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

