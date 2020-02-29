Processed Superfruits Market: by Form (Liquid, Frozen, Powder, and Canned) and by Application (Foods, Beverages, and Cosmetics): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Processed Superfruits Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Processed Superfruits market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Processed Superfruits

The processed superfruits market valued 44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around 65.28 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of about 5.1% between 2019 and 2026.

The research report covers estimation and analysis for the processed superfruits market on a global as well as regional level. The study presents a comprehensive evaluation of the market, emerging trends, opportunities, competition, and industry-validated market data. The report provides remarkable data of 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

Superfruits are whole foods that are rich in natural vitamins, minerals, amino acids, healthy fats, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Some of the superfruits are pomegranates, blueberries, cranberries, grapes, etc. The global processed superfruits market is anticipated to noticeable gains over the forecast timeline. The growing number of health-conscious population coupled with the increased intake of nutrient-rich foods has escalated the market growth. In addition to this, momentous growth in the food industry over the past years is also expected to accelerate the market value.

Based on the form, the global processed superfruits market has been classified into liquid, frozen, powder, and canned. The powder form has dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Fruit powder is dried, which has been finely grounded and can be used in place of artificial flavoring, in smoothies, and also can be added to desserts like ice-creams, and puddings. The growing food & beverage industry has indirectly dominated the segment growth and is further expected to gain momentum during the forecast timeline.

The global processed superfruits market is categorized into foods, beverages, and cosmetics on the mode of application. In the global processed superfruits market, the beverages segment has dominated the market share in 2018. Increasing consumption of packed juices, ready to drink products, smoothies, and shakes along with changing & hectic lifestyle has contributed towards the segment growth.

Based on the region, the global processed superfruits market has been divided into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific has anticipated witnessing maximum growth in the market owing to the growing population in the emerging economies and rising food and beverage industry. North America is also expected to rise at a significant rate owing to the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods in the region. Europe has shown remarkable growth over the past years owing to readily available processed superfruits in all forms for desserts and packaged products. Furthermore, Latin America is expecting superb growth in the market owing to the increasing demand for packaged food because of the increasing usage of superfruits as a major ingredient. Moreover, the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing health concerns among them is further fueling the regional market demand.

The global processed superfruits market is highly fused with major players including Frutarom Industries, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberry, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Kerry Group Plc, SunOpta, Inc., Symrise AG, and others. The major tactics implemented by these leading companies in the market are recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in partnerships, innovations, and expansions to increase their market share.

