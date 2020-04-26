Private Security Service Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Private Security Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Security Service development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Private Security Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

G4S

Securitas AB

ADT Corporation

llied Universal

US Security Associates

SIS

TOPSGRUP

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

ICTS Europe

Transguard

Andrews International

Control Risks

Covenant

China Security & Protection Group

Brinks

Prosegur

Secom

Tyco International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Guard Services

Alarm Monitoring

Armored Transport

Private investigation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial & Industrial

Government & Institutional

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private Security Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private Security Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Private Security Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Private Security Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Guard Services

1.4.3 Alarm Monitoring

1.4.4 Armored Transport

1.4.5 Private investigation

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Private Security Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial & Industrial

1.5.3 Government & Institutional

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Private Security Service Market Size

2.2 Private Security Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Private Security Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Private Security Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Private Security Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Private Security Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Private Security Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Private Security Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

Continued….

