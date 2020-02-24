Printed Tape Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players like: 3M; Windmill Tapes; Bron Tapes, Inc.; Le Mark Group Ltd; HSTM; Easitape; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Printed Tape Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include 3M; Windmill Tapes; Bron Tapes, Inc.; Le Mark Group Ltd; HSTM; Easitape; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; The BoxMaker; Print-O-Tape; FABO s.p.a.; ADH TAPE; BSK Print; Packit Packaging Solutions; Uline; FLEXcon Company, Inc.; Cenveo Corporation; Xerox Corporation; DuPont; Canon Inc.; WS Packaging Group, Inc.; DIC CORPORATION; HP Development Company, L.P.; Flint Group; SICPA HOLDING SA; Altana; Preferred Tape Inc.; NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group and ProtoPak Engineering Corporation.

Global Printed Tape Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the product in marketing & individual product brandings.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Printed Tape Market Segments

Printed Tape Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2019 – 2016

Printed Tape Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Printed Tape Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Printed Tape Market Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Rivalry-: The Printed Tape report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall PRINTED TAPE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Raw Material (PP, PVC, Paper, PE, Polyamide, Aluminum & Copper Foils, Others),

Technology (Flexography, Lithography, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress, Offset, Others),

Printing Ink Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV Curable),

Product Type (Acrylic Carton Sealing Tape, Hot Melt Carton Sealing Tape, Natural Rubber Carton Sealing Tape),

Application (Bundling, Carton Sealing, Tamper Evident Seals, Product & Company Identification, Others),

End-User (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Others)

The PRINTED TAPE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

After reading the Printed Tape market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Printed Tape market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Printed Tape market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Printed Tape market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Printed Tape market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Printed Tape market player.

One of the important factors in Printed Tape Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing usages and application of the printed tapes in various end-use applications is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations and advancements in the market resulting in different modifications and changes in the manufacturing processes is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of expensive equipments and components which are used for the production of these tapes resulting in high overall cost are expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of longer drying time resulting in longer time required for packaging are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Printed Tape market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Printed Tape market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Printed Tape Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Printed Tape Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Printed Tape Revenue by Countries

10 South America Printed Tape Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Printed Tape by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

