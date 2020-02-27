Pressure Relief Devices Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2025

The report titled, “Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Pressure Relief Devices market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Pressure Relief Devices market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Pressure Relief Devices market, which may bode well for the global Pressure Relief Devices market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Pressure Relief Devices market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Pressure Relief Devices market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Pressure Relief Devices market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

segmentation, and competitive landscape. The analysis of the market presented could serve as a useful instrument for market stakeholders. New entrants seeking entry in the market could leverage the analysis of the pressure relief devices market presented in this report.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Key Trends

Firstly, the alarming rise in number of hospital acquired pressure ulcer as a secondary condition due to prolonged stay of patients in hospitals is driving the pressure relief devices market. Pressure-relieving devices such as mattresses, beds, splints, heel troughs, and pillows are used as part of the treatment to reduce the pressure on ulcers. Technological advancements have led to the advent of pressure relief devices, and the demand for special mattresses, overlays, and cushions that helps heal the affected site is rising at an unprecedented pace.

Pressure ulcers require interdisciplinary approach for management and well-trained hospital staff. While some part of therapeutics remains common, the line of treatment also remains specific based on case-to-case.

Pressure ulcers are preventable, and several campaigns have been launched to raise awareness abo tot the same. In the event of occurrence of pressure ulcers, most hospitals, care centers are equipped with the necessary equipment at all levels of care.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Market Potential

In hospital settings, pressure ulcers are not restricted to the heels or bottom of the body. Medical-device related pressure injuries is increasingly becoming common. The site of pressure ulcer could be behind the patient’s ear from the oxygen cannula, or perineal injuries are also related to badly-placed catheter.

According to a study carried out in Texas, 39% of all spinal cord injuries developed into pressure injuries at a later stage. The secondary condition is responsible for extending the hospital stay of patients to as much as 150 days, and costing US$150,000 to insurance companies.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

The key regions into which the global pressure relief devices market is divided are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds supremacy among other key regions in the market. Nearly 18% of Americans will be the above the age of 65 years by 2025, says statistics. The aging population with a high risk of health conditions poses tremendous burden on the public healthcare system. This is displaying demand for pressure relief devices.

At present, hospital acquired illnesses is a key threat to the entire healthcare system in the U.S., According to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pressure ranked are ranked fourth among other 14 hospital acquired illnesses in the U.S.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to display leading growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global pressure relief devices market are ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Acelity, Talley Group Ltd., BSN Medical Inc., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO., and Invacare Corporation.

New product launch for business growth is the focus of top companies in the pressure relief devices market. Partnerships and mergers and acquisitions also mark the growth agenda of top companies in this market.

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Pressure Relief Devices Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

