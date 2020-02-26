Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Research Report and Overview on Global Market, 2018 – 2028

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Preeclampsia Diagnostics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Preeclampsia Diagnostics market.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Preeclampsia Diagnostics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Preeclampsia Diagnostics market report covers the key segments, such as

Notable Developments

To eliminate the impact of preeclampsia on pregnant women and their fetuses, researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have developed a new kind of urine test. This test will help detect the ailment at early stage. Early detection of ailment will enable medical professionals to mitigate risks associated with preeclampsia.

The symptoms associated with preeclampsia are similar to signs of pregnancy. Hence, symptoms remain undetected until they start interfering with the health of pregnant women. To address this, the new test provides periodic and accurate diagnosis, and this way pregnant women can undertake measures to avoid risks associated with preeclampsia.

Increase in awareness about the test will allow pregnant women to take regular prenatal appointment at hospitals and clinics. This eventually will boost the preeclampsia diagnostic market in coming future.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market-Key Trends

The healthcare industry is witnessing a major shift in the way people perceive health and well-being. Today, people give adequate importance to preventive healthcare to leave less scope for the need for treatment. This approach is likely to shape preeclampsia diagnostic market as well. Pregnant women today undergo regular check-ups to prevent any kind of risk.

Digital wave in the field of healthcare will help establish a symbiotic relationship between patient population and healthcare providers. The healthcare providers will be able to monitor health of the pregnant women closely. This in turn will boost the preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Further, the use of AI, internet of medical things (IoMT), and blockchain will add significant value to the preeclampsia diagnostic market. AI will assist in patient monitoring.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market- Regional Outlook

North America is witnessing rise in the number of pregnancy related disorders. Hence researchers are trying to come up with new diagnostic tests. This factor is projected to boost global preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold leading share in the global preeclampsia market, followed by North America. Rising population and high pregnancy rate in the region are prominent factors leading to demand for accurate preeclampsia diagnostic tests. Other factors include awareness about the disease.

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and high incidence of preeclampsia in Middle East and Africa make the region a potential contributor to preeclampsia diagnostic market.

Some of the prominent players in preeclampsia diagnostic market are Siemens AG, Roche, LionsGate Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH.

