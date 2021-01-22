Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Predictive Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Predictive Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Predictive Analytics market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

NTT Data Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Angoss Software Corporation

Rapidminer

Tableau Software