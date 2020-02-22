Precision Viticulture Market Research 2020-2025: Global Industry Top Players (John Deere (US), Trimble (US), Topcon (Japan), Deveron UAS (Canada) and TeeJet Technologies (US))

Precision Viticulture Market Research, Demand, Trends, Application, Technology, Product Type, Key Players and Global Industry Forecast 2025

The Precision Viticulture Market report helps business in knowing its market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products. The market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Precision Viticulture in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Precision Viticulture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

John Deere (US)

Trimble (US)

Topcon (Japan)

Deveron UAS (Canada)

TeeJet Technologies (US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Table of Content

1 Precision Viticulture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Viticulture

1.2 Precision Viticulture Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.3 Global Precision Viticulture Segment by Application

1.4 Global Precision Viticulture Market by Region (2013-2025)

2 Global Precision Viticulture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precision Viticulture Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Precision Viticulture Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3 Global Precision Viticulture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Precision Viticulture Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Precision Viticulture Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Precision Viticulture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Precision Viticulture Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Precision Viticulture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Precision Viticulture Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Precision Viticulture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precision Viticulture Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Precision Viticulture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Precision Viticulture Price by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Precision Viticulture Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Precision Viticulture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Precision Viticulture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

7 Global Precision Viticulture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 John Deere (US)

7.2 Trimble (US)

7.3 Topcon (Japan)

7.4 Deveron UAS (Canada)

7.5 TeeJet Technologies (US)

8 Precision Viticulture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Precision Viticulture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Precision Viticulture

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Precision Viticulture Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Precision Viticulture Major Manufacturers in 2017

